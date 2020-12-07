Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in Walmart by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $35,710,578.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,667.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,742,085 shares of company stock valued at $402,423,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

