Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,606,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $6,055,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $8,018,000.

CFIIU opened at $10.89 on Monday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

