Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,439,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.
Equity Residential stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65.
EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.
Equity Residential Profile
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.