Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,439,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

