Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 19,260 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,036.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

