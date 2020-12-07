Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 4,201 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,110,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,622,761 shares of company stock worth $163,775,585. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $101.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,384.54 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

