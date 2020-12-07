Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 58,521 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,521 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 533.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 84,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 48,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

