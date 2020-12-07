Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.90.
AVGO opened at $411.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $412.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.88. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total value of $975,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $173,787,430 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
