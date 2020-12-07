Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $475.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.90.

AVGO opened at $411.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $412.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.88. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total value of $975,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $173,787,430 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

