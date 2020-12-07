Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 48.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,588 shares of company stock worth $17,462,459. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.