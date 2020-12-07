Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $128.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.