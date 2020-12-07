Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $116.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

