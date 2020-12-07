Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.85 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Natixis grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after buying an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after buying an additional 1,226,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $20,658,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.38 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.