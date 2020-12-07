Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 4,200 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 240.4% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 72,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 51,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $116.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

