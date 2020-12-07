Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,200 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,181 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,665 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VICI Properties by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,953,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $25.91 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

