Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 502,900 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,483,000 after acquiring an additional 436,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 283,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,303,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,272 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.