Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 61,800 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $109.23 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,707 shares of company stock worth $7,026,070. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.