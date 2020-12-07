Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 700 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,784 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,623,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

NYSE:ARE opened at $170.94 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.16. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

