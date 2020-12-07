Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Aramark by 10.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 670,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Aramark by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aramark by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aramark by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,849,000 after buying an additional 2,604,036 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.86. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

