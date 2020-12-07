Canaccord Genuity Boosts AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $98.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $90.47 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $90.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,600,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

