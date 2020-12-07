Castleark Management LLC Acquires 64,980 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,911,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTNT opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $705.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

