Castleark Management LLC Acquires 9,310 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EQT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

