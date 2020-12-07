Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Shares of APD stock opened at $273.76 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.59 and its 200 day moving average is $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.