Castleark Management LLC Boosts Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -747.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,918,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,097,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock worth $29,639,016. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.02.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

