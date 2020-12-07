Castleark Management LLC Buys 3,460 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.19. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

