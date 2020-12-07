Castleark Management LLC Buys Shares of 62,815 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tenable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,818,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,469,265.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,084.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,272 shares of company stock worth $8,658,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.