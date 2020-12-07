Castleark Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,438 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of COP stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

