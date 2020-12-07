Castleark Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $912,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,833. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $182.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $183.81. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.