Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,530 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,690 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP opened at $63.06 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

