Castleark Management LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $165.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

