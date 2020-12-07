Castleark Management LLC Purchases 8,730 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,910.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $219.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

