Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,433 shares of company stock worth $20,160,894. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $271.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.01. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.06.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

