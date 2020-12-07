Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,650 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,650 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $73.92 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

