Castleark Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $90.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.98 and a beta of 1.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

