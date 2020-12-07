Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $19.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 1.68. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

