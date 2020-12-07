Catalyst Biosciences’ (CBIO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 159,579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

