CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CAWW opened at $2.00 on Friday. CCA Industries has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand.

