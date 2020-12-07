Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Cedar Fair worth $124,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,323 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,575 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

FUN opened at $39.25 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

