Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) PT Raised to $5.00 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHPRF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.45.

OTCMKTS:CHPRF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

