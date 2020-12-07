Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,501,000 after buying an additional 401,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

CI stock opened at $217.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

