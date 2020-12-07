Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CINR opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.98. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.
Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%.
Ciner Resources Company Profile
Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.
