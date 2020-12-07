Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CINR opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.98. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ciner Resources by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ciner Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

