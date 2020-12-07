CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CITIC has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.82.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

