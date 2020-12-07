CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CITIC has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.82.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit