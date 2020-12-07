Columbia Asset Management Has $219,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $596,934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $318,931,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $339.81 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $339.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

