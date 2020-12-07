Columbia Asset Management Invests $347,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $273.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

