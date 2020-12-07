Columbia Asset Management Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 264.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 472,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 137,983 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 19.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

