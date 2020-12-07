Columbia Asset Management Purchases Shares of 3,117 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 112.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after buying an additional 165,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.1% during the third quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSGE opened at $79.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

