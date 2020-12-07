Columbia Asset Management Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.62.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $239.58 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.