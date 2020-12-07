Columbia Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

