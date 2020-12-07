Columbia Asset Management Takes $207,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $234.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

