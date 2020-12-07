Columbia Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

