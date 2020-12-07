ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) vs. Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Financial Analysis

ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ComF5 International and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications -28.50% -34.37% -16.28%

ComF5 International has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ComF5 International and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ComF5 International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ribbon Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.55%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than ComF5 International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ComF5 International and Ribbon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $563.11 million 1.86 -$130.07 million ($1.19) -6.04

ComF5 International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats ComF5 International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ComF5 International Company Profile

ComF5 International, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComF5, LLC, operates as a direct selling company. It offers an Internet marketing system with a streaming video through an enhanced email service, live Webcasting tools, and video on demand capabilities through a network of independent distributors. The company combines Web 2.0 applications as the product or service and a multi-tiered system of affiliates as the sales force. The company was formerly known as DigitalFX International, Inc. and changed its name to ComF5 International, Inc. on April 01, 2010. ComF5 International is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions. Its enterprise solutions include secure communications, real-time communications, session border controller, intelligent edge, and Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams software solutions, as well as analytics solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, appliance maintenance, appliance spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

