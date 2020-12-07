Comparing National Lampoon (OTCMKTS:NLMP) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and National Lampoon (OTCMKTS:NLMP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Lampoon has a beta of 44.81, meaning that its stock price is 4,381% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for World Wrestling Entertainment and National Lampoon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62 National Lampoon 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $50.77, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than National Lampoon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of National Lampoon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and National Lampoon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.64 $77.06 million $0.85 52.91 National Lampoon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than National Lampoon.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and National Lampoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53% National Lampoon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats National Lampoon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About National Lampoon

National Lampoon Inc. engages in the comedy publication business. It publishes National Lampoon, a humor magazine; and Animal House, a comedy film, as well as franchises films, such as Vacation and Van Wilder. The company was formerly known as J2 Communications Inc. and changed its name to National Lampoon Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

